DRAMATIC changes in the use of public transport, cycling, walking and home working are forecast in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Just under two-thirds fewer commuters will use the train to get to work, travelling by bus will fall by almost 30% and commuting by car will reduce by 13%.

Almost half expect to travel less often, with 31% saying they would use their car less.

The findings come from a survey by workplace travel specialist Go Travel Solutions of commuters from more than ten employers in Milton Keynes. They said that home working – 92% had done so during the lockdown restrictions – was more attractive to them because of the positive impact on health, well-being and family life, as well as reduced commuting.

Three in five said their effectiveness in their job was unchanged by working at home.

Go Travel Solutions runs the SmartGo schemes in Milton Keynes, Leicester and Stevenage. The scheme, promoting sustainable travel to employers that promotes sustainable travel, launched in 2010.

Robin Pointon, managing director of Go Travel Solutions, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic is impacting on every part of life in the UK. Given the levels of uncertainty, we need to exercise caution in believing perceptions of the future will become the reality. However, what the research from these 127 commuters reflects is that Covid-19 will make an unprecedented impact on workplace travel.

“This is not just a change on the here and now but in the months and potentially years to come.”

Robin Pointon, managing director of Go Travel Solutions

These results match closely those across other parts of the UK, he added.

“Out of this crisis there can come some positives for both employers and their staff,” Mr Pointon said. “By prioritising sustainability, there is an opportunity for employers to generate more effective workplaces and better engaged teams.

“Prioritising remote working, cycling and walking can bring benefits not only for individuals but for whole organisations. It offers opportunities to have more effective teams through a proactive approach to staff health and well-being. For some businesses it will provide scope to reduce expensive office costs.

“It is important that the government at all levels and enterprises like our own provide the necessary support to harness these benefits for employers.”

by ANDREW GIBBS e: news@businessmk.co.uk