An egg-cellent way to keep fit, says director of sport

LOOKING at creative ways to keep fit at home, Swanbourne House School’s director of sport Paul Burton-Pye has released a series of videos… that use Easter Eggs as part of a home workout.

The short videos aim to inspire pupils to exercise in new and different ways while at home. The films feature classic exercises such as press ups, squats and ab crunches but with the added challenge of doing them with an Easter Egg.

“I wanted to create a work out that was fun, challenging, seasonal and engaging for our pupils to do at home over the Easter break,” says Paul. “Easter Eggs in their box make a great prop for working out with and we hope our pupils enjoy the challenge.”

Take a look at Paul’s video… and try it out.