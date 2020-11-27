Airport is hailed as a UK business hero

LONDON Luton Airport has been recognised by the British Chambers of Commerce as a UK Business Hero.

The UK Business Hero stamp was created by the BCC to recognise the businesses and individuals that have gone the extra mile to support local communities, innovate and meet new demands during the coronavirus pandemic.

The airport was nominated by the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce for its re-deployment of staff to the East of England Ambulance Service, enabling more than 100 members of staff to volunteer with local community organisations and donating surplus food items to homeless charities.

Alberto Martin

London Luton chief executive Alberto Martin said: “Everyone across the country has been profoundly affected by this pandemic. Although the aviation industry has not been exempt from this, we wanted to make sure we were playing our part and supporting the local community as much as we could.

“This award is a real testament to the inspirational efforts of everyone in the LLA family, and I’d like to extend my thanks to everyone at the airport who has gone the extra mile.”

Bedfordshire Chamber’s chief executive Justin Richardson said: “I’d like to congratulate London Luton Airport and all the staff involved for their contribution and responding to the requirements of those most in need in the local community.

“Support from businesses such as LLA are vital during this difficult times, and we are pleased to see its efforts being recognised in this way.”