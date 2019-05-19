Airport hails new passenger numbers milestone

PASSENGER numbers have passed an historic milestone at London Luton Airport.

It welcomed more than 17 million passengers over a 12 month period to April this year as the airport experienced its busiest-ever April as 1.5 million passengers travelled through the airport.

The figures represent a 10.4% increase on the same time last year.

New figures also show the airport has seen a growth in the number of local people using the airport. CAA data for 2018, shows that 5 million passengers passing through the airport were from Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire – accounting for around 30% of total passengers numbers for the year.

Growth from the local areas was particularly driven by passengers from Hertfordshire where passenger numbers increased 11% in 2018.

“April marks a real milestone for the airport given we have served 17 million passengers over the last 12 months,” said London Luton’s chief executive Alberto Martin.

“We are also delighted to have welcomed a record number of local residents – we’re aware of the important role which we play in the local community and are always working to ensure that the benefits of our transformation are felt by everyone.”

Tel Aviv remained in the top five most popular destinations with April also marking the tenth anniversary of Israeli airline EL Al operating from the airport, who welcomed its one millionth passenger from Luton.

Other popular destinations over the Easter period included Budapest, Bucharest and Amsterdam.