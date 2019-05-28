Airport company welcomes new chairman

THE FORMER chief executive of Go-Ahead Group plc and chair of HS1 Ltd is the new chairman of London Luton Airport.

Keith Ludeman took up his role last week. He joins the airport at the most successful time in its 80-year history and brings a wealth of experience from holding the most senior roles in the transport and infrastructure sectors.

He will be instrumental in steering the airport as it enters a new phase and aims to deliver a stronger local economy, much-needed air capacity in the South East and an enhance dtravel experience for passengers.

Mr Ludeman said: “LLA is in a really exciting period of growth with strong demand from passengers and a growing choice of international routes.

“I am looking forward to working with the board and airport team to help guide the business through a new post-transformation phase as we work to establish our status as a leading UK airport that is first choice for passengers, good for the community and a vital asset to the UK.”

The £160 million transformation project eas completed in December last year and the airport has seen record growth in passenger numbers. London Luton is now the UK’s fifth largest airport, set to handle 18 million passengers a year by 2020.

“Keith has an enviable reputation in the UK transport and infrastructure sectors,” said airport chief executive Alberto Martin. “He will be a great addition to the board, bringing valuable knowledge and experience as we move into a new phase which is focused on creating a world class experience for passengers and ensuring sustainable growth for our community as we continue to meet the ongoing demand for aviation capacity.”

As well as his current role as chairman of HS1, Keith is also the senior independent director of Eversholt Rail Group Ltd. He chairs Bristol Water plc and the board of trustees of the London Transport Museum.

His previous roles include non-executive director of Interserve plc, chairman of Aspin Group Ltd, Chairman of TXM Plant and the senior independent director of Network Rail.