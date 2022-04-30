Airline’s course encourages nervous flyers to overcome their fear

NERVOUS air passengers can take the first steps towards a calmer flight in the comfort of their own home.

Budget airline easyJet is bringing its Fearless Flyer course back for 2022 and into homes for the first time.

The course, which has helped more than 9,000 aerophobics to date, now includes a new virtual element of the programme.

The Fearless Flyer course is divided into three main parts:

A virtual ground course (2.5 hours) Phobia expert Lawrence Leyton and a senior easyJet captain explain the unfamiliar sounds and sensations customers feel on board an aircraft and teach them a unique set of mind techniques to manage their nerves.

A pre-flight one hour ‘Meet the Team’ online Zoom session Participants will be walked through the airport experience and what to expect. There will also be a participant Q&A session where phobia expert Mr Leyton and an easyJet pilot will answer any last-minute questions.

A special one-hour experience flight From the course airport, during which customers put their new skills to the test while listening to a live commentary of the flight by the Fearless Flyer team.

Phobia expert Lawrence Leyton is leading easyJet’s new Fearless Flyer courses around the UK.

Jessica Matthews, who took part in the course, said: “Booking the Fearless Flyer course was the best decision I ever made. It was the first time I been on an airplane by myself and I found the whole experience exhilarating. I would recommend this course for anyone who hates flying – like I did – or has a particular fear. Fear is a belief! You can get over it.”

There is also the option of a premium course which, in addition to the standard course, includes exclusive benefits including a dedicated captain to guide you through the experience flight day, a private group Zoom call with a pilot and the Fearless Flyer tTeam, premium VIP check-in, security and boarding process for the experience flight, guaranteed upfront seating and lifetime access to additional course materials.

Mark Wein, easyJet’s Fearless Flyer course director, said: “Around one in six people have a fear of flying, stopping many from travelling abroad on holiday, visiting friends and family or even flying for work and with international travel returning to normal after so long, now is a great opportunity to join so many who have already overcome their fears through our renowned Fearless Flyer course.

“We are excited to help many more customers on our courses over the coming months. The results are life-changing.”

Customers can take the courses online and take the experience flight at airports across the UK, including London Luton. The Fearless Flyer flight takes off from London Luton on June 18. Other flights are available from London Gatwick, Manchester, Bristol, Edinburgh and Belfast.

A limited number of spaces on the courses are now available at fearlessflyer.easyjet.com Prices start at £69.

easyJet’s lead pilot of the Fearless Flyer course, Captain Chris Foster, said: “The course is suitable for anyone who is a nervous flyer, whether they experience slight anxiety or whether they have never flown before and with a success rate of more than 95%, we would encourage anyone wishing to overcome their fear to take part.”