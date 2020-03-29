Agency formalises partnership with hospital charity

CREATIVE design and digital agency Cygnus has formalised its two-year partnership with Milton Keynes Hospital Charity.

The link-up will see both organisations working together long-term and more closely in order to support the charity’s aims of making a difference to patients, their families and the staff who treat them at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

Milton Keynes Hospital Charity supports the hospital by funding items, projects and other areas which go over and above the NHS standard provision.

Cygnus, based next to Willen Lake, has been working closely with the charity for the past two years on various fundraising opportunities and initiatives.

The Cygnus team have been involved in events and initiatives to raise awareness through numerous team fundraising events. They also support the charity with brand development, sponsored creative materials and collaboration through charity lead projects such as Horizons with students at Milton Keynes College.

Martin Carmody, Cygnus managing director, with Milton Keynes Hospital Charity’s head of charity Vanessa Holmes.

Cygnus managing director Martin Carmody said: “We fully appreciate the wealth of Milton Keynes opportunities and the strengths of the community. Our relationship has been built over the years through a shared mindset and team values.

“We are entrenched in a variety of projects and it is refreshing to work with such a progressive, forward thinking team. We saw this as a natural, next step in our partnership and we’re certainly looking forward to adding more value through a creative strategy and various digital opportunities.”

Vanessa Holmes, head of charity at Milton Keynes Hospital Charity said: “In a time of so much uncertainty, it is wonderful to announce this strategic partnership and know that our friends at Cygnus will be supporting us long-term.

“It has been such a pleasure working with the Cygnus team so it seems natural to create a more formal partnership while celebrating all the great work that is already taken place.”

For more information on Milton Keynes Hospital Charity, visit www.mkhcharity.org.uk.