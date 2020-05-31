Agency celebrates 15 years of business with fresh website

Sponsored Feature

WSA The Communications Agency, has gone from strength to strength over the past decade and a half.

Growing from a team of four into more than 30 specialist marketing professionals, the agency has become a shining example of the ongoing success and opportunity available for businesses in Milton Keynes.

Based in Mount Farm, Bletchley, WSA is celebrating its milestone 15th birthday with the launch of a brand-new, optimised and responsive website.

The new and improved wsacommunications.co.uk illustrates the agency story so far, features a variety of impressive case studies, provides insightful news and teases the exciting journey yet to come.

All services currently provided by WSA are featured from marketing, advertising, design and digital to events, websites and PR.

Since its inception in 2005, WSA has worked with well-known brands in Milton Keynes and beyond such as Araldite, Huntsman, Medacs, Milton Keynes College, MK Rock School, Orchard Care Homes, Sue Ryder, Roche and Tesa.

Many clients have remained with WSA for over ten years including University of Buckingham, All Saints Academy, Brooksbank School, Denbigh School, Rackspace, RCOP, Sexey School, Supertyres, Westminster Homecare and Wollaston School to name a few.

Pre School Learning Alliance has worked with WSA for the entire 15 years the business has been in operation.

The company has consistently led the way in the education sector, providing marketing solutions for hundreds of schools, academy trusts, FE colleges and universities. WSA also regularly lends support to local charitable organisations such as Ride High, YMCA, Willen Hospice and Worktree.

People have always been at the heart of the organisation and many have stayed the course of time to grow their careers alongside the business itself. In addition to CEO Jane Hayward, employees Jo Gordon, Kathryn Myers, Jeremy Hancox, Elaine Carter and Austin Walters have all remained in the business for over 11 years.

WSA CEO and founder Jane Hayward says: “We are proud to have been members of the MK business community for 15 years and continue to champion the ongoing success of the Buckinghamshire region. We knew we could bring a level of experience and local pride that London agencies simply could not.

“Behind all our decisions is passion and belief in what we deliver and in each other.

“We now work with companies in every industry imaginable, all over the UK, but never forget our Milton Keynes roots and the importance of maintaining local relationships.

“We survived the recession after the global financial crisis, we are succeeding today despite the coronavirus pandemic and we will be here helping our clients for many more years and decades to come. Our new website illustrates just how much we have grown.

“At the start of our journey in 2005, we did not even have a website, but now it has become the crowning glory of our marketing material. I cannot wait to share our journey with even more businesses and see what the future holds for WSA.”