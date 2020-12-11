Advisors get creative with two senior hires

Fortus Business Advisors & Accountants is welcoming the arrival of two senior finance specialists to its creative industries advisory team: Mark Henshaw, one of the UK’s leading auditors, and corporate finance professional Vasu Majumdar.

Mr Henshaw has previously been a member of the firmwide leadership team and head of media & entertainment at Grant Thornton and has more than over 20 years’ experience working as an auditor to high-profile media and technology businesses.

His expertise lies within independent TV and film production, print and digital publishing, data and advertising & marketing services industries.

He is joining as non-executive director, creative industries. “London is the powerhouse for the creative industry in the UK and I have seen at first hand how much the creative industry has grown over the years so I am delighted to be able to support Fortus in what is clearly a flourishing sector,” Mr Henshaw said.

Mr Majumdar joins the company as senior advisor – corporate finance – creative industries. He has specialised in the sector for more than a decade, working on M&A deals with a combined deal value of £5 billion. He led the advertising and marketing services sector at Grant Thornton for five years.

Fortus managing director – creative industries Rob Quinn said: “Having Mark and Vasu join the Fortus team is a pivotal moment in the long- term strategic plan for the business. The blend of expertise and experience they bring is going to be vital for not only the creative industries team but for Fortus as a whole.

“We are both delighted and excited to have them on board, as this immediately broadens our offering to both current and future clients within the sector.”

Fortus currently operates UK wide including offices located in the creative industry hotspots of London, Leeds and Milton Keynes, which is set to open its doors later this month.

