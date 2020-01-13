Accountancy firms complete merger deal

TWO of the longest-established accountancy firms in Milton Keynes have completed their merger.

MHA MacIntyre Hudson has finalised the deal to merge its Milton Keynes operation with that of Keens Shay Keens. The deal creates a combined office of almost 100 partners and professional staff.

Both firms have been operating locally for the past 40 years.

MHA MacIntyre Hudson partner Steve Moore said: “This is a very important time for us, as we look to further expand our expertise and presence in Milton Keynes – which is central to the Cambridge–Oxford corridor. This strategic merger with Keens will bring development opportunities for the newly-combined team, as well as giving Keens’ clients access to our range of specialists.”

Keens Shay Keens senior partner Paul Davis and partners Mark Rayner and Liz Newell have become partners in MHA MacIntyre Hudson.

“We are excited to join forces with MHA, given their reputation and growing position in the industry,” said Mr Davis. “Both firms share the same ethos and culture, having both grown their operations in Milton Keynes over the last 40 years. This agreement will enhance our capability to support our existing clients and unlock new potential together.

“We look forward to a successful collaboration and a great future together.”