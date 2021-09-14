Accountancy firms complete merger deal

AMBITIONS to develop its presence in Bedfordshire are behind the merger of regional accountancy firm Streets with Luton practice SJ Males.

The two firms have worked together on behalf of clients previously but now have formally united to become Streets SJ Males.

The new combined firm continues to operate from the former SJ Males office on Butterfield Business Park. Streets, which also opened a new office in Northampton earlier this year, retains its premises at Wyboston Lakes and in Stevenage.

Craig Males, who headed SJ Males prior to the merger, said: “We worked informally with Streets accessing advice and support we were not able to provide to our clients. This included specialist tax advice and assistance with more complex accountancy and audit work.

“This approach allowed us to get to know each other better and supported the move for both firms to work more closely. We have recognised the need to be able to offer our clients a greater breadth of service to support them with the challenges they face and we also wanted to increase the firm’s capacity to develop the business.”

The new office is headed by Streets audit and accountancy partner Alan Endersby, who knows the area well. “I am really looking forward to working with Craig, Sarah and their team and to be joined by fellow Streets partners and staff to provide clients of the office with access to services and support from the wider firm.

“Luton is close to my heart and a town I know well. With excellent road links, the airport and continued economic regeneration, we are excited about the opportunities for enterprise in the region.”

Streets already works with clients including owner-managed and family businesses, corporate entities and not for profit organisations including schools and academy trusts.

“We are therefore well placed to look after a growing portfolio of such clients in the area but also to offer more specialist advice and support for those engaged in technology, education, the creative industries, logistics, e-commerce and engineering or manufacturing,” said Mr Endersby.

The merger will also strengthen both firms’ expertise in work for the property sector, he added.

Streets chairman and managing partner Paul Tutin said: “We have been keen to strengthen our presence in Bedfordshire for some time, looking in particular at Luton and the surrounding area.”

The firm has worked with clients locally for some years and opened an office in Northampton last year in response to increased opportunities. “It therefore seemed a logical move to have a much more meaningful presence in Luton,” said Mr Tutin.

“While we considered opening a new office, we have been extremely fortunate to have been able to come together with Craig and Sarah and now to be driving forward the new merged practice.”