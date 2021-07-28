Accountancy firms complete merger deal

TWO long-established accountancy firms in Luton have joined forces after completing a merger deal.

Chartered accountants and business advisers Foxley Kingham has announced the acquisition of Keens Shay Keens’ Luton and Letchworth offices.

Staff at the two firms are now working out of Foxley Kingham’s office at Butterfield Business Park under the Foxley Kingham name. All Keens Shay Keens clients have been notified and will transfer to the new owner.

Foxley Kingham director Stephen Mason said: “Taking on Keens Shay Keens was a perfect opportunity for Foxley Kingham, we have always respected them as a long-established and reputable firm with aligned values and business practices to our own.

Stephen Mason

“Both FK and Keens Shay Keens go back a long way in Luton. We know the challenges and opportunities faced by the local market and this merger ensures we can continue to grow and offer great service and advice to our clients.”

Former Keens Shay Keens director Graham Boughton said: “It is great to see two like-minded companies join forces and I am delighted we have been able to secure jobs for everyone in our team in the new set-up.”

He paid tribute to Keens Shay Keens late managing director Paul Howkins , who passed away in March aged 67.

“Sadly, Paul Howkins did not get to see the completion of the deal but he was central to the talks in the initial stages and I know he would be gladdened to know that the merger is now complete.”