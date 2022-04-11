Accountancy firm takes majority stake in wealth management specialist

ACCOUNTANCY firm MHA MacIntyre Hudson has taken a majority stake in Northampton-based wealth management and independent financial advice specialist Cave & Sons.

Cave & Sons will be renamed MHA Caves Wealth as a result of the deal, which has the approval of the Financial Conduct Authority. Its investment managers and financial advisers will work with MHA MacIntyre Hudson’s private wealth client teams across the firm’s regional offices.

The deal is in response to increasing client demand for an integrated private wealth service, which incorporates discretionary and advisory wealth management alongside tax planning and other accounting and advisory services.

Chief executive Simon Harvey right said: “This deal enables MHA MacIntyre Hudson and MHA Caves Wealth to become a ‘one-stop shop’ for both new and existing clients’ wealth management needs. We aim to provide the full range of planning, advisory and wealth management services that business owners and high-net worth individuals require.

“The partnership between MHA MacIntyre Hudson and MHA Caves Wealth is also a springboard for future expansion. With MHA MacIntyre Hudson’s network of offices and clients throughout the UK and the skill and experience of its private client team behind us, MHA Caves Wealth can look forward to bringing our wealth management services to clients across the country.”

Cave & Sons is one of the UK’s oldest wealth management firms. Founded in 1906, it specialises in the provision of discretionary and advisory wealth management and of independent financial advice. MHA MacIntyre Hudson is the largest member of MHA, the network of accountancy firms that together form the UK’s 12th largest accountancy group.

Rakesh Shaunak right, group chairman of MHA MacIntyre Hudson and MHA, said: “Increasingly, owner-managers and high net worth individuals want to see a comprehensive and fully integrated range of advisory and investment services from their providers.

“In addition, they want a highly personal, tailored wealth management service, responsive to specific individual needs with the highest levels of client service. Our partial acquisition of Cave & Sons, now MHA Caves Wealth, further strengthens our ability to provide this service.

“From now on we can complement all our existing advisory services with the sophisticated, highly-professional, in-depth financial advice and wealth management offering that Cave & Sons is well known for.”