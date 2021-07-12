‘A vital development’: Packaging firm signs deal for new head office

THIS is the new group head office of Carlton Packaging, a leading packaging provider to online retailers.

The company has signed for a new-build 172,000 sq ft facility on the Bedford Link logistics park off the A421.

Carlton Packaging designs and supplies smart sustainable packaging materials and processes for online retailers throughout the UK and Europe. With facilities in the UK, France, Germany and Italy, the Bedford Link facility will become group head office and national distribution centre.

Director Marcus Magee said: “This is an exciting step forward for Carlton Packaging and a vital development to ensure we continue to support online retailers throughout UK and Europe with smart products quickly from large stockholding.”

The business is committed to development and implementation of sustainable packaging processes and materials and ensuring all activities contribute towards its corporate sustainable goals, he added.

The new facility has BREEAM Excellent certification and has commissioned the installation of 200kW of solar PV to provide renewable energy for the site, with 12 EV charging points.

The site will be home to Carlton Packaging’s SmartHub design and development centre, which works with online retailers and fulfilment providers across Europe to develop new packaging solutions.

Marketing manager Lucy Bosten said: “We are making further significant investment in expanding our successful SmartHub facility within the new site with state-of-the-art equipment and facilities to ensure we continue to provide our clients with the most effective solutions possible.”

Carlton Packaging, currently based in Milton Keynes at Tongwell, has supported the online market growth with smart products and fast availability, said Mr Magee.

“It is all about the most effective product in the right place at the right time. We are investing to stay ahead, to continue to support our clients’ growth with a reliable supply chain and unrivalled product availability even during the toughest of global supply conditions.”

The move is expected to create new jobs as the business looks to strengthen its workforce, Mr Magee added.