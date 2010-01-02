NEW routes to honours degrees in engineering and computing are being finalised by Milton Keynes College, The Open University and the South Central Institute of Technology.

The initiative represents a real cost saving for students. Learners will take two years at Milton Keynes College qualifying for a Higher National Diploma, followed by a third top-up year with the OU to achieve a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) degree.

They will follow the same pattern of study at the SCIoT, to obtain a BSc (Hons) in Computing & IT Practice.

Alex Warner, principal at the college and the SCIoT with responsibility for curriculum, innovation and pedagogy said: “It is a real vote of confidence from the OU to have agreed with MK College and the SCIoT on these opportunities for our students.

Alex Warner, principal of the South Central Institute of Technology

“Universities often ask people who have studied for an HND at college to do two more years with them to qualify for a full honours degree like this. We have worked with The Open University to ensure our students are ready for their one-year top-up routes. This shows we are providing education and training of a high standard. It is a real feather in our caps.”

Part of the aim of the SCIoT is to accelerate the graduate process, he added.

“That is exactly what we are doing here. We know people want to qualify as quickly as possible so they can get out into the workplace, earn money and contribute towards the economy. The fact that these routes offer increased affordability for our students is a welcome bonus.

“Winning support from a renowned global institution like The Open University is a real boost for everyone concerned.”

Professor Nick Braithwaite, STEM faculty executive dean at the OU, said: “For over 50 years, The Open University has been bringing university to learners – giving anyone, anywhere the power to learn and to fit study around their lives.

“Together, we are providing additional support for local HND students wanting honours degrees in subjects with regional and national skills shortages such as engineering and computing.”