‘A pivotal role in local economy’s recovery’: New networking group prepares for launch

SOME of the biggest names in Northamptonshire have pledged their support for an all-new business membership organisation set to launch officially in the New Year.

NNBN, the brainchild of Desborough-based businesspeople Simon Cox and Marie Baker, has been inspired by the success of the North Northants Business Network and is designed exclusively for businesses based in or that provide services within Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and the East Northamptonshire area.

Already signed up as official ‘Supporters’ of the new organisation are North Northamptonshire Council, Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce and the Business & IP Centre Northamptonshire.

Mr Cox said: “This NNBN membership organisation will quickly play a pivotal role in helping the local economy recover, build and grow. Businesses will benefit from positive PR and marketing opportunities.

“Our online platform will enable us to promote, support and shine the spotlight on businesses in North Northants. Members will be signposted to all the support that is available from our key partners and Supporters – everything from business grants, business support, business events and collaboration opportunities.”

The imminent launch of NNBN has been inspired by the success of the North Northants Business Network, a free business network set up early last year and co-ordinated and run by Mr Cox.

Unique to NNBN membership will be a package of exclusive benefits usually only available to employees at large companies, from savings on fuel to local offers and discounts at big national brands.

“We have been researching, planning and finetuning this new membership offer for months and are delighted to have secured so much support ahead of the official launch,” said Mr Cox.

Co-founder Marie Baker added: “Not everyone knows about the help and support available to them when they are in business and we want to bridge that gap. This membership has a level for everyone, including sole traders, companies with employees, charities and even students. This is all about bringing people together.”

Mr Cox and Ms Baker have extensive experience in business support. As well as running the North Northants Business Network, the duo played a key role in the launch of the successful Kettering Business Network, which went on to become a finalist in the 2019 SME National Business Awards, and the Kettering Business Awards, first held in 2018.

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “As a council we are committed to help businesses thrive in North Northants and I am delighted to endorse this new organisation which will play a key role in doing just that.”

Cllr David Brackenbury, executive member for growth and regeneration, added: “This launch could not have come at a better time as the economy recovers from the effects of the Covid pandemic. Our area hosts numerous enterprises bursting with potential and organisations like this are invaluable in providing the support to help them on their way.”

A spokesperson from the Business & IP Centre in Northamptonshire said: “The new NNBN membership service will provide much needed additional support, engagement and exclusive discounts to local entrepreneurs and businesses and will serve to complement existing services within North Northants. We look forward to supporting and working alongside NNBN.”

Sunny Singh, Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce’s director of business development, said: “The Chamber are always keen to engage with businesses from across our county and look forward to meeting businesses at upcoming forums.”

The NNBN is due to launch this month. To find out more and subscribe to the NNBN database, visit https://nnbn.co.uk.