‘A little thought can stop a horrendous breach’: Expert highlights the growing threat from hackers

TODAY’S hackers are not confining their focus to an organisation’s computers… they will target security cameras, burglar alarms, even fish tanks.

That is the warning from a data security specialist in Milton Keynes and Northampton.

“It is not unusual to meet someone whose fridge is connected to the internet,” says Tony Capewell, managing director of IT support firm Your Cloud Works.

“But every time you add an extra device to your business’ IT network, you potentially open up new ways for hackers to get in.”

Society is connecting more devices to the internet every day. “It is called the Internet of Things,” said Mr Capewell.

Recently 150,000 security cameras were hacked, allowing the private feeds from businesses, schools, and hospitals to be viewed. A few years ago, hackers managed to access an online thermometer in a casino’s fish tank and from there break into its IT network.

“These are extreme examples but I think they give us an indication of how resourceful hackers can be,” Mr Capewell said. “Before adding any new device to their network, local business owners should get advice from IT professionals.

“A little thought on installation can stop a horrendous breach from happening down the line.”