‘A fantastic ambassador’: Chamber makes history by naming new president

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE Chamber of Commerce has welcomed its first woman president at a pivotal time in its history.

Like many other organisations, Northamptonshire Chamber has gone through major changes since 2020, including transforming the way it delivers its networking events to businesses across the county in response to the pressures of the pandemic.

Now the Chamber, which celebrated its centenary in 2017, has welcomed its first woman board president – award-winning personal insurance expert Robyn Allen, of Rothwell-based Robyn Allen Solutions.

At 33, Robyn is also the organisation’s youngest ever president but thanks, in part, to being an active member of the Chamber’s board for the past two years and an avid networker, she already has a high profile in Northamptonshire’s business community.

With her familiar mohawk and literally award-winning personality – she was crowned Protection Review’s Personality of the Year at the end of last year – she stands out from the crowd and has big ambitions for the Chamber’s future.

Robyn Allen

“The world has changed so quickly during the past two years and as it keeps evolving, I want the Chamber to continue to grow and lead the way because the support it offers to organisations is so vital,” says Robyn, who was named Personality of the Year for 2021 by the sector’s awards organiser Protection Review.

“It was great that in 2020 the Chamber began offering virtual events and then started reintroducing face-to-face events as soon as it was safe to do so. Its networking opportunities are so important because Chamber events give you access to businesses of all sizes and from all industries.

“After the successful return of last year’s Northamptonshire Business Awards – which benefited so many businesses – it is exciting to know that preparations are already under way for this year’s event.

“I also cannot wait for the Chamber’s first Business Exhibition of the year in March and to see the organisation’s Women With Vision platform and Next Generation Chamber for young entrepreneurs develop and grow further in 2022. Both platforms are key examples of exciting initiatives which set the Chamber apart.”

Robyn launched her career at the Halifax when she was 17. Following in her father’s footsteps, she undertook several roles before becoming a financial consultant where she discovered her passion for helping customers to protect their futures.

After being made redundant she took the decision to launch her own firm specialising in protection and has gone on to build a strong customer base and win a string of top awards.

In March 2020, she also started posting weekly ‘shout out’ videos on LinkedIn to give people something to smile about during the pandemic and more recently, she has begun entertaining her thousands of social media followers with short fun-filled TikToks.

Robyn devotes much of her spare time to supporting the community. She is a trustee at HomeStart Kettering, a Montsaye Academy governor, mentors new start-up businesses and is a trained mentor to teenagers.

Northamptonshire Chamber deputy chief executive Julie Maclennan said: “Robyn is a fantastic ambassador for the Chamber and the wide variety of services it provides to support businesses across the county.

“We are looking forward to working closely with her on lots of exciting projects that will benefit our members.”