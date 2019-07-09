$5k scholarship aims to encourage women into aviation careers

A NEW scholarship for women funded by the International Aviation Women Association has been announced at Cranfield University.

It becomes the first UK university to receive the scholarship award, which will entitle it to choose female students looking to develop a career in aviation or aerospace.

The award was announced by IAWA board member Katherine Bennett, senior vice-president of Airbus, during her acceptance of an Honorary Doctorate from Cranfield.

IAWA vice president Kathryn Callahan said: “Cranfield is an exceptional university which provides vital research and support to the aviation industry, as well as producing a wealth of British business talent. IAWA is delighted to help support the development of women at Cranfield who are passionate about careers in aviation.

“We have no doubt these students will take a leading role in helping the sector deal with the unique challenges we face in the future, as well as making a genuine contribution towards increasing the number of women involved in this hugely significant industrial sector.”

Cranfield University has specialised in aerospace technology for over 70 years and is the only European university with its own airport. The scholarship is valued at $5,000 each year and is open to all students. Applications for the scholarship will be opening shortly.

Professor Helen Atkinson, Cranfield’s pro vice-chancellor, aerospace, transport systems and manufacturing, said: “Cranfield has a proud history in aerospace and an exciting future, leading developments in the global aviation industry. As members of the Women in Aviation, Aerospace & Defence Charter and winners of an Athena Swan Bronze Award we have made diversity a priority for our university and this award from IAWA will support our work.”

The IAWA was founded in 1988 and recently celebrated its 30-year anniversary. Its core goal is to develop the next generation of female leaders by introducing mentoring programmes, internship programmes and scholarships.

The organisation has worked with universities across the globe to identify candidates and help to progress their aviation career.