£3m pledge: ‘We simply set out to do our part’

Bedfordshire firms earn their UK Business Hero status for their work during the pandemic

A RECRUITMENT background screening company has been recognised as a UK Business Hero as part of a campaign to recognise the efforts businesses have made in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Verifile was nominated after pledging to provide up to £3 million of support to the emergency recruitment of health and social care employees and volunteers dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

In April, the Bedford-based company removed all administration fees for a possible 500,000 DBS checks, providing a 100% free end-to-end service to save the NHS and other health and social care organisations millions in administration fees.

“With this pledge, we simply set out to do our part and never sought recognition so it is extra special for us to be recognised at a national level among such esteemed company” said Verifile founder and chief executive Eyal Ben Cohen.

“A lot of work was put into this pledge and others. It was a challenging year and the teams at Verifile have contributed to this success. This recognition is first and foremost theirs.”

Verifile was nominated by Bedfordshire Chamber of commerce. Its chief executive Justin Richardson said: “Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce would like to congratulate Verifile and all the staff involved for their contribution and responding to the needs of frontline workers and the local community.”

The UK Business Hero campaign was created by the UK’s Chamber of Commerce and HRH The Countess of Wessex.

From vans to ventilators: Vauxhall staff join medical manufacturer to answer NHS SOS

ITS STAFF helped to assemble and deliver more than 13,000 ventilators for the NHS to combat the Covid-19 virus. Now Vauxhall has been named a UK Business Hero for its efforts during the pandemic.

A Vauxhall technician at work at Smiths Medical.

A hand-picked team of 15 Vauxhall workers from its Luton plant completed a 16-week assignment at Smiths Medical, a division of Smiths Group plc, in Luton working between April and July as part of a consortium that helped to deliver 13,437 ventilators to the NHS.

The team helped to assemble 20 to 30 life-saving ventilator units a week. Towards the end of the assignment, production rose to hundreds of ventilators a week. Vauxhall’s staff conducted in-line quality tests as the ventilators were produced, ensuring they meet the high standards required by the NHS.

Vauxhall Motors managing director Stephen Norman said: “I am extremely proud that staff from Vauxhall Motors have been able to make such a valuable contribution during the pandemic and that this has resulted in being recognised as a UK Business Hero. In our production plants, our teams are used to working where repeatable, high-quality standards are essential.”

Vauxhall UK was nominated for the recognition by the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce. Chief executive Justin Richardson said: “The UK Business Hero stamp was created to pay tribute to those businesses and individuals that have gone the extra mile and make a vital contribution in these difficult times.

“Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce would like to congratulate Vauxhall Motors and all the staff involved for their contribution and responding to the ‘herculean task’ of meeting the production needs for frontline workers.”

