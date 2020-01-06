2.5% rise in centre’s footfall bucks national retail trend

AN INCREASE in visitor footfall of 2.5% means that centre:mk is bucking the national retail trend, says its director.

The centre welcomed more than three million visitors over the Christmas period, including 100,000 on Boxing Day alone.

Spend has been strong with some retailers reporting significant growth year on year sales. Popular sale items across the retailers included ladies fashion, smart TVs, jewellery and fragrances.

Kevin Duffy, centre:mk’s centre director.

Now centre:mk is looking forward to 2020 with confidence, said director Kevin Duffy. The increase in visitor numbers follows the centre’s £50 million investment programme that included the opening of the multi-story car park next to John Lewis and improvements to guest services.

A total ten retailers opened new premises in the centre last year, including the flagship Primark store, to join established brands including Next, River Island and John Lewis.

Mr Duffy said: “2019 has been a great success for centre:mk with shoppers continuing to flock to our centre. We are pleased to have welcomed so many new brands into the centre and look forward to welcoming more in 2020.

“Our £50 million investment programme including our award-winning guest services and ‘smart’ car park reflects our ongoing commitment to both our retailers and shoppers and we believe centre:mk will go from strength to strength as we move into the new year. ”