15 years… and we’re just getting started

PEM Corporate Finance has come a long way since 2004 to become an established dealmaker in the Cambridge and East of England market.

We have evolved into a boutique-style specialist adviser delivering very personal, pragmatic advice to business owners. We help with company sales, management buy-outs, valuation and exit strategy.

We have the focus of a boutique with the back-up of a large firm, particularly around tax. And we stand out as possibly the largest purely lead advisory-focused team in the region.

PEMCF was established just as Team GB brought home 30 medals from the Athens Olympics, since when the medal count has gone up steadily to 67 at the 2018 event in Rio de Janerio.

Since 2004, sterling has gone from $1.80 to $1.20 against the dollar. We have seen a banking crisis, recession, and five prime ministers.

Facebook was also founded in 2004, LinkedIn was two years old and Twitter was not to start for another two years.

PEMCF has advised on many deals. To give a flavour of the variety and reach of our deal making, these have included numerous buyouts of prominent local firms including dB Broadcast, Bourn Hall, and Bailey Fisher and further afield London-based international architects Wilkinson Eyre.

We have advised on the sale of companies to UK and international trade buyers including the sale of Nitritex to Australian company Ansell, the sale of Xennia to Dutch company Ten Cate and the sale of Essex Medical to G4S.

We have also been active selling to Private Equity funds in the UK and overseas including the sale of eSight Energy to BID Equity, of Molecular Dimensions to Stone Calibre, and more recently, English Architectural Glazing to Elaghmore.

There has been a truly international feel to our work since the outset, reflecting Cambridge’s economy and the world-beating businesses in our region. WE have interacted with companies from Japan to California, and our projects have taken our team from Cornwall to County Durham and from continental Europe to East Asia.

Our sector focuses have developed over the years and, whilewe describe ourselves as sector agnostic, we have a real interest and depth of credentials in technology, and in knowledge-led businesses such as recruitment, consulting and professional firms.

We have won a number of awards, and last year we were delighted to be recognised by our peers being Highly Commended in the Corporate Finance Advisory Firm of the Year category at the Insider Central & East of England Dealmakers Awards.

That said, we are just getting started. Our now seven strong team are seeing a solid deal flow and with the support of PEM we are looking forward to continuing to build our presence and reputation across the region.

LAKE FALCONER Partner, PEM Corporate Finance.

www.pemcf.com